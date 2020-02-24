Ford Starts Mustang Mach-E Production in Mexico, License Plate Holder Looks Ugly

This Ferris Bueller-Inspired Garage Will Dazzle You, Even Without a Ferrari 250

Uploaded to Facebook last week, the silver Mustang Mach-E in the photo gallery appears to mark the start of production for the electric crossover. The thing is, Ford mentioned that series-production is scheduled to start in the fall of 2020 for the 2021 model year.



Speaking of This means that the pictures uploaded by a certain Mario Alberto are likely to depict a pre-production vehicle, complete with a front license plate holder that messes up the front-fascia design. The gloss-black plastic trim around the wheel wells and side sills appears to be the biggest problem of the exterior design, trim that will scratch rather easily.Members of the Mach-E Club point out that we’re looking at the Premium version of the Mustang Mach-E, which retails at $50,600 excluding destination charge and the $7,500 federal tax credit. Ford highlights on the U.S. configurator that this specification will be available in the lattermost part of 2020 with either rear- or all-wheel drive.The second e-motor adds $2,700 to the price while the Extended Range option retails at $5,000. In other words, the Mustang Mach-E Premium with the 99-battery, 270 miles of range, dual-motor setup, and 332 horsepower costs $58,300. The color of the pictured vehicle is called Iconic Silver and doesn’t cost a cent as opposed to $600 for the Star White Metallic Tri-Coat and $400 for Infinite Blue or Rapid Red.This specification can be had with two color options for the ActiveX perforated seating material, namely Light Space Grey or Black Onyx. Spring 2020 is when dealers will contact reservation holders to confirm the trim level, options, and pricing. Vehicle scheduling begins in the summer of 2020 while customer test drives are planned to start in the fall. Deliveries, meanwhile, are expected to start in the winter in the Old Continent.Speaking of Europe , the Blue Oval has promised no fewer than 14 electrified models in this part of the world by year’s end. By the end of 2021, make that 18 choices in total. The performance-oriented Mustang Mach-E GT will roll out next year with a targeted acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-3s.