Volkswagen Unveils “Best-In-Class” Electric Crossover, Please Welcome the ID.4

Clinical and cringey are the two words that best describe the world premiere of the I D.4 electric crossover , the bigger brother of the ID.3 hatchback. Care to guess how the German automaker describes the second EV underpinned by the MEB platform? 72 photos



For the time being, Volkswagen is right about the best-in-class promise it has made thanks to 82 kWh and 250 miles for the 1st Edition. This specification relies on a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels with 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. In the second half of 2021 for the 2022 model year, a dual-motor drivetrain with electric AWD will level up the output to 302 horsepower.



Priced at $39,995 for the rear-drive Pro trim level before destination charge and the federal tax credit of $7,500 is applied, the compact crossover is pretty much on par with the Tiguan SEL. The value for money, therefore, is pretty good and serves as a warning to the Tesla Model 3 sedan and slightly more costly Model Y crossover.



To be sold across all 50 states, the ID.4 is already available to reserve for $100. When production starts, customers can confirm the order with Volkswagen by paying a $400 deposit. Zwickau in Germany is where the first units will be made, and Chattanooga will follow suit in 2022 thanks to an $800 million investment. The U.S.-built model is expected to start at $35k.



Every ID.4 customer is gifted kW onboard charging system adds 33 miles of range in one hour at a home or Level 2 public charger. Switch to 125-kW fast charging, and 5 to 80 percent takes “about 38 minutes” according to the German company.



Very similar to the ID.3 compact hatchback inside, the ID.4 comes with IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technology as standard. Goodies that are included in the asking price include wireless phone charging and App-Connect, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control. If you want SiriusXM satellite radio, the Statement Package is the one to get because it also adds an adjustable trunk floor and a power tailgate with Easy Open & Close.



