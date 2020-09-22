Still Unofficial, the 2021 VW ID.4 Gets Three Years of Free Charging in the U.S.

The German automaker has already started its ID. electric revolution in certain parts of the world, but U.S. fans still need to hold on for a little while (we hope the reveal comes sooner, rather than later). The Chattanooga factory is just about ready to embrace electrification and churn out the all-new ID.4 crossover, if only the carmaker decides to finally introduce it.
But before that happens, the company is keen on letting prospective ID.4 customers know that its subsidiary Electrify America is going to provide a major perk – three years of free charging. That would be three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America’s already massive network of ultra-fast stations. Yes, it sounds like something snatched right out of the Tesla playbook – but it’s a good copycat (for the driver).
Volkswagen’s local division and Electrify America cooked up an agreement for an alluring recipe – future owners of the 2021 VW ID.4 need not worry (both financially and geographically) when traveling, as they are getting three years of unlimited free charging on the largest U.S. DC fast charging network.
The offer looks to be non-transferable and those hoping to use it for professional duties, such as ridesharing, are also out of luck - and those dwelling too much at the charging spot will also be charged extra.
Electrify America is currently counting on more than 2,000 DC fast charging points at over 470 stations and there’s also a recently inaugurated cross-country lifeline for EVs that now sees drivers able to complete the classic Washington D.C. to Los Angeles route.
The company also intends to expand through investments worth $2 billion over a decade to be able to reach a total of 800 charging stations with around 3,500 DC fast points by December next year, covering 29 metro areas and 45 states. Currently, VW says 96 percent of people in America are within 120 miles of an Electrify America charger, with access to DC fast charging points of up to 350 kW.
