2020 VW Touareg V8 TDI From ABT Has an Astronomical Torque Output

Before Volkswagen’s undesirable emissions scandal and the rest of that shebang, this manufacturer developed some truly impressive engines. Take, for instance, the turbo-diesel V10 mammoth that you’ll find under the hood of a first-generation Touareg. Its 310 ponies and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque will have this SUV behave like a wonder on the tarmac, besides making it an ideal vehicle for towing heavier loads.
As to the 2020 model in VW’s Touareg V8 TDI range, it shares the same powerplant as the Audi SQ8 and Bentley’s Bentayga, dubbed EA898. This twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine will generate up to 416 hp and an enormous torque output of 664 pound-feet (900 Nm), which travels to all four wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph), while Touareg’s 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run is achieved in less than five seconds.
In comparison to V8s that operate on a gasoline-based diet, Volkswagen’s diesel-powered mill is incredibly silent, which might have you think you're sitting inside an EV every now and again. Should you be feeling a little more adventurous and wish to take this fierce thing for a spin off-road, its air suspension will increase ground clearance by 2.8 inches (7.11 cm) when prompted.
Johann Abt founded ABT Sportsline as early as 1967 in Kempten, Germany. Today, the company is managed by Hans-Jürgen Abt and became one of the most reputed manufacturers of aftermarket components for Audi and VW machines. To top it all off, the German firm even has its own successful motorsport team, where a gifted racer by the name of Lucas di Grassi claimed a first-place trophy at the 2017 Formula E championship.
The folks over at ABT have recently developed a performance enhancement module for Volkswagen’s Touareg V8 TDI. Although this package isn’t as extensive as what you might see on their other projects, it still does the trick of increasing the car’s output figures just as well.
Furthermore, ABT Sportsline disposed of the car’s stock wheels in favor of 22-inch alloys with five spokes. For the latter, those interested in purchasing this kit may choose to have them finished in either black or gray.
All things considered, this may not be one of those insane tuning kits that will trample the factory car’s output digits, but it still comes across as a comprehensive package.
What’s your take on ABT’s less-is-more approach?
