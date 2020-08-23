autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 
As if the stock model wasn’t already monstrous enough, a German tuner came along to work its magic.

2020 VW Touareg V8 TDI From ABT Has an Astronomical Torque Output

23 Aug 2020, 12:29 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
VW Touareg V8 TDIVW Touareg V8 TDIVW Touareg V8 TDIVW Touareg V8 TDIVW Touareg V8 TDIVW Touareg V8 TDIVW Touareg V8 TDIVW Touareg V8 TDI
Before Volkswagen’s undesirable emissions scandal and the rest of that shebang, this manufacturer developed some truly impressive engines. Take, for instance, the turbo-diesel V10 mammoth that you’ll find under the hood of a first-generation Touareg. Its 310 ponies and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque will have this SUV behave like a wonder on the tarmac, besides making it an ideal vehicle for towing heavier loads.

As to the 2020 model in VW’s Touareg V8 TDI range, it shares the same powerplant as the Audi SQ8 and Bentley’s Bentayga, dubbed EA898. This twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine will generate up to 416 hp and an enormous torque output of 664 pound-feet (900 Nm), which travels to all four wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph), while Touareg’s 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run is achieved in less than five seconds.

In comparison to V8s that operate on a gasoline-based diet, Volkswagen’s diesel-powered mill is incredibly silent, which might have you think you're sitting inside an EV every now and again. Should you be feeling a little more adventurous and wish to take this fierce thing for a spin off-road, its air suspension will increase ground clearance by 2.8 inches (7.11 cm) when prompted.

For customers that opt for the Innovision interior package, the manufacturer will gladly add a 12” (30.5 cm) digital cluster and a 15” (38.1 cm) center screen, as well as a high-definition Dynaudio sound system. It’s worth mentioning that the European market is mostly satisfied by the 2020 Touareg V8 TDI’s performance, reliability and level of comfort, but all that delicious goodness doesn’t come cheap. The base version will cost you just under 90,000 bucks.

Johann Abt founded ABT Sportsline as early as 1967 in Kempten, Germany. Today, the company is managed by Hans-Jürgen Abt and became one of the most reputed manufacturers of aftermarket components for Audi and VW machines. To top it all off, the German firm even has its own successful motorsport team, where a gifted racer by the name of Lucas di Grassi claimed a first-place trophy at the 2017 Formula E championship.

The folks over at ABT have recently developed a performance enhancement module for Volkswagen’s Touareg V8 TDI. Although this package isn’t as extensive as what you might see on their other projects, it still does the trick of increasing the car’s output figures just as well.

ABT carried out some sophisticated surgery on the twin-turbo V8 to squeeze an extra 77 hp and 51 pound-feet (70 Nm) of torque out of the engine. Ultimately, the total numbers are now dialed to 493 hp, accompanied by a humungous 715 pound-feet (970 Nm) of torque. The tuner hasn’t revealed any information regarding the new acceleration time or top speed, but it’d be pretty safe to assume that the additional power will also improve those numbers.

Furthermore, ABT Sportsline disposed of the car’s stock wheels in favor of 22-inch alloys with five spokes. For the latter, those interested in purchasing this kit may choose to have them finished in either black or gray.

All things considered, this may not be one of those insane tuning kits that will trample the factory car’s output digits, but it still comes across as a comprehensive package.

What’s your take on ABT’s less-is-more approach?
Volkswagen Touareg TDI ABT Volkswagen Touareg VW
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day