VW Electric Bingo Numbers Are Up, ID.4 Is Live in Zwickau Alongside ID.3

Slow and steady we find out more and more about the next member of the Volkswagen ID. family – the new MEB fully electric SUV has been slated for its official worldwide premiere at the end of September and the German automaker is gearing up for the event with the first series-production units.
Volkswagen AG is in “Back to School” mood – only we are dealing with an electric offensive this autumn. Come September 1st and we are going to see the first Czech representative of the MEB architecture, the Enyaq iV.
Then it is time for the Volkswagen ID.4 to shine at the end of September, with the German company also preparing to start series production in Chattanooga for the U.S. market and in China for the world's biggest EV market.
In Europe, the model is being readied for assembly at the Emden plant alongside the Zwickau site, as well. The latter is getting first dibs, though, and becomes the second ID. Model “Made in Saxony” alongside the ID.3 hatchback.
Volkswagen is hurrying up with the series production starting ahead of the actual world premiere for a very specific reason – the dealerships will receive their first examples before the end of the year. Which is a significantly tighter schedule than it was for the ID.3 - and we also need to take into account this is a global product set to go on sale not just in Europe or the United States, but also in China.
The Zwickau manufacturing facility is at the forefront of VW AG’s sustainable mobility plans, with the ID.3 and ID.4 produced and delivered without negative impact on the environment.
The factory is also receiving a cash infusion of around 1.2 billion euros (more than $1.4 billion) during the process of conversion to an exclusive e-cars location. In 2021, when the plant is set to reach full EV capacity, it will be capable of churning out approximately 300k of MEB electric cars annually.
