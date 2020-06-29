Volkswagen Could Make the Golf GTI History with RWD ID.3 R Performance Version

The German carmaker hasn't even started deliveries of its upcoming electric vehicle - the first one developed from the ground up for this type of powertrain - and there's already talk of a hotter version that would render the GTI redundant. Not acoustically, but performance-wise.
The first ID.3s should reach their new owners sometime during September, with a combination of the pandemic we've all been through and some development issues pushing back the commercial launch that was initially planned for the summer. Regardless, there's still a lot of interest for VW's first EV built on the MEB platform that promises to marry a more than decent maximum range, reasonable pricing, and the build quality we've come to expect from Volkswagen.
However, the Germans are looking to expand their portfolio of battery-powered cars so as they don't fall short of the promises made in the aftermath of the diesel emissions scandal. We know the ID.4 will be the next to follow, but the waters get a lot murkier beyond the electric crossover.
A new report from British media outlet Autocar suggests that Volkswagen is entertaining the idea of launching a more powerful version of the ID.3 hatchback. Considering the R performance division is involved, the unofficial name ID.3 R is being used to describe what's supposed to be a model that brings the ID range closer to the record-breaking ID R prototype that's fresh off lapping the Nürburgring in a brisk 6:05.336.
The ID.3, however, won't be anywhere nearly that quick. The car is rumored to keep its single-motor setup, so there'll be no GTX version for the ID.3. It will have a power output somewhere in the region of 300 hp, which places it well over the Golf GTI's 245. It'll also be considerably heavier, but with a rear-wheel-drive architecture and the low center of mass EVs get, the ID.3 R should drive like a dream.
After a bunch of good news, it's time for some bad ones. The ID.3 R, if confirmed, won't come to the market sooner than 2024. That allows plenty of time for the ID.3 to set a strong foothold and for the GTI to claim its usual customers. Plus, there's also the price to be considered: the R will likely be the most expensive ID.3, which means it should start at well over €55,000.
