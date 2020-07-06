BMW Vision Next 100 Was Probably Built For Fledermaus Mann

5 Volkswagen Will Roll Out 75 EVs by 2029, Hybrids Also Planned

2 How Volkswagen's MEB Platform Works and Why We Need Sports EVs

More on this:

European VW ID.4 Will Arrive in 2022 From Germany's Emden Plant

Volkswagen needs to keep its new-found e-mobility course as straight as possible, even during these troubled times. Good news – the strategy is slowly but surely coming to fruition and the German carmaker has announced a new e-mobility turnover in the North Sea-town of Emden. The automaker will produce there the new ID.4 crossover from 2022 onwards – next to the best-selling Passat and recently facelifted Arteon. 9 photos



Of course, the real reason we are interested in the Emden factory is the news that Volkswagen will build here the yet to be revealed ID.4 electric SUV . The production version of the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show-presented I.D. Crozz was presented – still covered in



It is Volkswagen’s first ever purpose-built electric crossover – sharing its MEB architecture underpinnings with the only other production-derivation so far, the VW ID.3. Following investments of up to one billion euros, the production location in Lower Saxony will deliver not only the ID.4 from 2022 but also a host of other electric models as well, for a total EV production capacity of up to 300,000 units.



Before the Emden site becomes an exclusive e-mobility location, Volkswagen has announced the continued production of the successful Passat mid-size model (sedan and estate) alongside the newly announced Arteon and



The company has plans to release – under the eponymous VW brand alone – no less than 20 new electric vehicles by 2025. They also want to invest around 11 billion euros into its e-mobility strategy by 2024, converting in the process a full range of production sites: Zwickau, Emden, Hanover, Zuffenhausen and Dresden.



The company has announced the start of the conversion process of the Emden plant to an e-mobility hub, with the first batch of EVs scheduled to exit the new assembly hall for electric vehicles starting 2022.Of course, the real reason we are interested in the Emden factory is the news that Volkswagen will build here the yet to be revealed ID.4 electric. The production version of the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show-presented I.D. Crozz was presented – still covered in camouflage – just a few months back.It is Volkswagen’s first ever purpose-built electric crossover – sharing its MEB architecture underpinnings with the only other production-derivation so far, the VW ID.3. Following investments of up to one billion euros, the production location in Lower Saxony will deliver not only the ID.4 from 2022 but also a host of other electric models as well, for a totalproduction capacity of up to 300,000 units.Before the Emden site becomes an exclusive e-mobility location, Volkswagen has announced the continued production of the successful Passat mid-size model (sedan and estate) alongside the newly announced Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake . Volkswagen promises it is very much interested in becoming one of the world’s leading electromobility providers.The company has plans to release – under the eponymous VW brand alone – no less than 20 new electric vehicles by 2025. They also want to invest around 11 billion euros into its e-mobility strategy by 2024, converting in the process a full range of production sites: Zwickau, Emden, Hanover, Zuffenhausen and Dresden.

load press release