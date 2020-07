European VW ID.4 Will Arrive in 2022 From Germany's Emden Plant

Volkswagen needs to keep its new-found e-mobility course as straight as possible, even during these troubled times. Good news – the strategy is slowly but surely coming to fruition and the German carmaker has announced a new e-mobility turnover in the North Sea-town of Emden. The automaker will produce there the new ID.4 crossover from 2022 onwards – next to the best-selling Passat and recently facelifted Arteon.