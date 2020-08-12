Now 125 Years Old, Skoda Is Ready for Next Design Evolution With Enyaq iV

The official reveal date for the Enyaq iV is fast approaching – the automaker will be in Prague on September 1st to celebrate the introduction of its first fully electric vehicle. This new crossover is of course based on the VW Group’s new modular electrification toolkit (MEB) architecture, and will represent a major milestone for the 125-years old Czech carmaker.
Just twelve vehicles were selected recently by Skoda to form a representative group around the company’s headquarters. Among them we could see their first model, the L&K Voiturette A from 1905, featured alongside popular models such as the first Superb (1939), Favorit (1987) or the Octavia (1996). Interestingly enough, even the retired Yeti shared the SUV spot alongside a camouflaged Enyaq iV.
Now this could make us think Skoda is up to something – especially considering the automaker’s reveal of the latest sketches of the EV depicting its “progressive, expressive and dynamic” exterior design. Fans of the Yeti might still get an unofficial spiritual successor in the Czech reinterpretation of the upcoming VW ID.4 if these virtual renderings are to be trusted.
Unfortunately, we all know how this usually pans out – the series production model is just a toned-down version of such design sketches. They are here just for show, of course – notice the missing door handles and the blown-out proportions of the alloy wheels. Still, we are moderately excited for the actual Enyaq iV featuring at least some of these blocky-yet-dynamic styling cues.
According to Karl Neuhold, Skoda’s exterior design boss, the new crossover EV is following in the footsteps of the Scala, Kamiq and Octavia but it is also bringing a lot of novelties to the table. For example, it features different proportions – shorter front overhang and a very long roofline.
It also keeps the signature Skoda grille – although closed, as electric vehicles do not really need one – but has been moved forward and in an upright position to enhance the overall frontal appearance alongside the model’s new LED matrix headlights and LED daylight lights. The designer also stressed the large SUV-like ground clearance was compensated by the efficient design and the Enyaq iV boasts a very respectable 0.27 drag coefficient.
