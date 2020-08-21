Recent Android Auto Update Blamed for Bug in the Music App Everybody’s Using

Spotify is undoubtedly the number one music app that drivers turn to in their cars on both Android Auto and CarPlay, but as many discovered the hard way, listening to your favorite songs isn’t always as easy as it sounds.
In the world of Android Auto, a recent update is the one that’s being blamed for new issues with Spotify, as users claim that the app just keeps showing an error when it’s launched.
Furthermore, using Google Assistant to fire up Spotify and listen to music doesn’t work either, as users are requested to manually run the app every time.
On the other hand, listening to music from Spotify through Bluetooth, so without Android Auto running on the head unit, works normally, and this made many believe there’s something wrong in Google’s app.
“Every time I try to listen to music on Spotify, this message keeps showing: ‘Spotify doesn't seem to be working’. My car is a Hyundai Accent 2020. My phone is a Redmi 7,” someone explains on Google’s forums.
“Similar issue here with Citroen C4. When I ask to play Spotify it sometimes says something like ‘there's a problem with Spotify, please open the Spotify app to continue’. Or I won't get an assistant response and the play button will simply disappear,” another user adds.
I also came across a similar problem a few months ago on Android Auto, but in my case, the issue impacted all music players in my car and not just Spotify. This means that a similar error broke down both Spotify and Deezer, and listening to music wasn’t possible unless I restarted the phone before connecting it to Android Auto.
The bug somehow went away without the need for any magic trick on my side, so I’m guessing that a change that was included in an Android Auto brought things back to normal.
Google hasn’t acknowledged these problems until now, so it remains to be seen if the experience is improved when the next Android Auto update launches.
