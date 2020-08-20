Home Automation App on Android Auto Is the Coolest Hack in a Long Time

Android Auto can do all sorts of cool things, but as everybody knows already, Google has kind of limited the app support to software that comes in handy when driving, such as navigation solutions and music players.
On the other hand, since Android Auto basically comes down to mirroring your phone screen to the car’s head unit, the app should be able to run much more than that with the right hacking.
And the living proof in this regard is this project right here which has enabled Home Assistant on Android Auto.
Before you open a bottle of champagne to celebrate this project, there’s something you should know: accessing your home automation solutions from Android Auto is only possible on a rooted phone, so unless you already unlocked your mobile device, this must be at the top of your to-do list.
Of course, rooting an Android phone is one of the first things that some power users do after buying a new device, but for all others, it’s too much of a headache and they don’t want to take any risk, so they just stick with the locked ROM that comes pre-loaded.
Getting back to Home Assistant, which is one of the most popular open-source automation platforms out there, it can run on Android Auto and provide you with access to your modules using tweaks that are detailed by a redditor on this post.
Technically, once the app is up and running on Android Auto, you can access its interface and control your home straight from the car screen. And of course, it goes without saying that you shouldn’t do this while driving, so always be parked when accessing the Home Assistant interface.
As for the official integration of the app in Android Auto, you shouldn’t hold your breath for this to happen anytime soon. Google will soon unlock Android Auto to new categories of apps, including tools aimed at EVs, so fingers crossed for home automation software to make its way to the platform too.
