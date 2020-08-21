Android Auto Has a Cool New Animation and Everybody Just Loves It

One difference between Android Auto and CarPlay concerns the way they show information about the currently playing song for apps like Spotify and Deezer.
While Android Auto has previously used a notification that showed up at the top of the screen and then went away after a few seconds, CarPlay doesn’t show such information, unless you switch to the dashboard and check out the playing song in the dedicated music card.
However, as we told you a few days ago, Google has silently refined this behavior in Android Auto with a cool new feature, and unsurprisingly, the company uses the dynamic bar at the bottom for the whole thing.
More specifically, if you’re listening to music in Android Auto with apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, Deezer, or any other player, the dynamic bar at the bottom toggles between the playback controls (previous song, play/pause, next song) and the name of the song you’re listening to.
What’s more, Google has updated the bar to support two lines of text, so you can see both the name of the artist and the tune that’s playing in the speakers.
And as it turns out, Google has also implemented a very neat animation for the transition from buttons to song information and the other way around, and everyone just seems to love it.
As others have noticed too, you can tap the music information in the bar to instantly hide it and restore the music playback controls. If you don’t interact with the track info, then it just goes away automatically after eight seconds.
Needless to say, this isn’t a massive update for Android Auto, but it certainly polishes the experience even further, making everything feel even more modern behind the wheel. Now Google just needs to focus a little bit more on fixing things in Android Auto, as users are still encountering problems with Google Assistant, GPS tracking in Google Maps and Waze, and even with YouTube Music itself, which replaces Google Play Music in the car too.
However, as we told you a few days ago, Google has silently refined this behavior in Android Auto with a cool new feature, and unsurprisingly, the company uses the dynamic bar at the bottom for the whole thing.
More specifically, if you’re listening to music in Android Auto with apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, Deezer, or any other player, the dynamic bar at the bottom toggles between the playback controls (previous song, play/pause, next song) and the name of the song you’re listening to.
What’s more, Google has updated the bar to support two lines of text, so you can see both the name of the artist and the tune that’s playing in the speakers.
And as it turns out, Google has also implemented a very neat animation for the transition from buttons to song information and the other way around, and everyone just seems to love it.
As others have noticed too, you can tap the music information in the bar to instantly hide it and restore the music playback controls. If you don’t interact with the track info, then it just goes away automatically after eight seconds.
Needless to say, this isn’t a massive update for Android Auto, but it certainly polishes the experience even further, making everything feel even more modern behind the wheel. Now Google just needs to focus a little bit more on fixing things in Android Auto, as users are still encountering problems with Google Assistant, GPS tracking in Google Maps and Waze, and even with YouTube Music itself, which replaces Google Play Music in the car too.