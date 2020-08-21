Slow and Steady Wins the Expedition Race in a Customizable Turtle by GXV

3 Fixing Google Maps, Waze on Android Auto Could Be Simpler than You Think

2 If You Think Installing an Android Auto Head Unit Is Easy, This Proves You Wrong

1 Home Automation App on Android Auto Is the Coolest Hack in a Long Time

More on this:

Android Auto Has a Cool New Animation and Everybody Just Loves It