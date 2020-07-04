The GPS Nightmare on Android Auto Continues with No Fix in Sight

4 New Apple CarPlay Feature Could Pull Users Away from Google Maps

While for some the Android Auto experience is just flawless, for others it’s a real nightmare, as apps keep crashing, phones are disconnected at random times, and navigation apps fail to locate them on the map. 7 photos



More specifically, it looks like the GPS signal is lost every now and then, something that makes navigation apps pretty much useless because they can no longer determine the vehicle’s location and provide directions.



The issue appears to be more or less limited to Samsung devices, and users who turned to Google’s forums to report this behavior explain that the GPS signal is locked until the Android Auto connection is initiated. Some say the bug occurs when a phone call is made from Android Auto.



“When I make a call, the pointer on the map freezes and I guess I lose GPS signal until I drop off the call. I have messed with the battery optimization settings and tried other suggestions to no avail,” someone



“Navigation works just fine when I am on a call and not connected to the car, so I know it is an Android Auto issue. I know it is not a problem with my car (Vauxhall Insignia 2018) because I used an iPhone 7 Plus until less than 2 months ago, and I had no issue with it.”



The generic workarounds, which include reinstalling Android Auto, clearing the cache and data, or trying out other cables don’t make any difference. The latest updates for Android Auto haven’t improved the GPS connection either, it seems.



