Google Finally Investigating the Bug Nobody Expected to See on Android Auto

It’s not a secret that Google has a lot of work to do if it really wants to make Android Auto a truly flawless platform, but on the other hand, some of the issues that users occasionally come across are much harder to fix than you’d be tempted to believe.
And it’s all because they have nothing to do with Android Auto, at least at first glance.
This is the case of an issue that’s causing a “moisture detected” warning on Samsung phones whenever they are connected to cars to run Android Auto.
As we reported earlier this month, the problem shows up when plugging in the phone to the vehicle’s head unit, with Android auto failing to launch due to the said error.
Needless to say, such an error message typically shows up on the phone when moisture is detected in the charging port, and the device blocks the charging for safety reasons.
But more awkward is that users claim the whole thing happens only on Android Auto, as unplugging the phone and connecting it to a standard charger using the very same cable works correctly.
“When I plug my Samsung Note 10+ into my car to connect to android auto, I get an error message to unplug the charger because moisture has been detected. My phone has not gotten wet and I do not have this error when plugging into a charger in my home,” someone says.
Certainly, this is something that you didn’t expect to see on Android Auto, but the good news is that Google has finally confirmed it’s looking into the whole thing to see what’s happening. Of course, this shouldn’t be considered a confirmation that a fix is on its way too, but Google investigating the problem is the first step in this regard anyway.
For now, there’s not much you can do if you come across the issue, other than cleaning the charging port and waiting for the error to go away.
