A News App Is Now Available on CarPlay, And It All Makes Sense Now

Powered by Apple News+, the new feature was originally introduced as part of the iOS 13.6 update launched in July, but for some reason, it only showed up on my device following the 13.6.1 update shipped in mid-August.Furthermore, some users claim that the News app first appeared on their CarPlay screens after installing the most recent beta of iOS 14t that was released this week, so I’m guessing that this was a gradual rollout of the new feature for users who connect their iPhones to car screen.But no matter the approach, Apple News on CarPlay is without a doubt good news (no pun intended).And it’s because subscribers can now listen to audio stories with zero distraction, just like they’d be listening to their favorite music powered by the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.“Apple also introduced support for the News app in CarPlay, so users can listen to audio stories and Apple News Today while driving. Users will be able to sync listening progress across devices: Start listening to an audio story with CarPlay from your iPhone and pick up listening to or reading it later at home,” the Cupertino-based tech giant explained.Apple News, however, continues to be available in a limited number of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Furthermore, Apple News+ is only offered with a fee, and American users can purchase it for $9.99 a month.Meanwhile, CarPlay is projected to receive a major update with the release of iOS 14 in the fall, and the improvements include wallpaper support and new apps, such as tools that are specifically aimed at electric vehicles. iOS 14 is currently in beta stage and should receive the go-ahead for production devices as soon as September.