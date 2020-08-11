Volkswagen Updates UK 2021 Model Range With New Tech and Its Latest Logo

The United Kingdom might have decided it no longer belonged to the European Union, but automakers are letting it slide and continue to diligently improve on their offers across the British Isles. Today is Volkswagen’s turn to announce the new model year changes and improvements.
According to the company, many of its UK models will receive the recently modified Volkswagen and R-line branding, all compatible vehicles will be switched automatically to the brand’s newest infotainment solution, and technically improved engines – RDE2-compliant – will be announced across the entire lineup very soon.
The new MIB3 infotainment system coming to all compatible models in the Volkswagen UK range arrives with the added benefit of allowing compatible Apple CarPlay devices to effortlessly connect without the need for a physical cable connection. It also allows for a direct connection to the Internet thanks to its newly integrated eSIM.
First off, the city-dwelling up! Is getting a standard allergen filter for models with climate control, and the more powerful 65 PS 1.0-litre three-cylinder has been updated to meet RDE2 regulations.
Next up is the slightly larger Polo which arrives with a new brand styling – the model’s name has been relegated to a central position underneath the VW brand logo. The lineup kicks off with the base SE grade and the higher SEL trim is expanding the engine choice with the addition of the 1.0-liter TSI 95 PS gasoline engine.
Moving on to the SUV range we find the T-Cross sporting the company’s new roundel, while the MIB3 infotainment system comes with a We Connect Plus subscription for three years. The engine range gains a new three-cylinder, 1.0-liter TSI 110 PS DSG option.
The larger T-Roc is slightly updated with the new roundel and standard Emergency Call Service. Customers are also getting a set of new engines - a three-cylinder 1.0-liter TSI with 110 PS hooked to a six-speed manual, and a 2.0-liter TDI 115 PS unit. The brand-new T-Roc Cabriolet is also getting the former choice.
Family-oriented options include the Tiguan Allspace with a new RDE2-compliant, 2.0-liter TDI 200 PS engine and access to wireless CarPlay through its MIB3 infotainment system, alongside the seven-seat Touran van. The latter is upgraded with an optional Dolphin Grey shade, the Active Info Display or a Dynaudio sound system.
The flagship Touareg is last, but certainly not least – the large SUV arrives on the UK market with a comprehensive list of enhancements. Most importantly, the model is now equipped with new semi-autonomous functions: Travel Assist (in lieu of the older Traffic Jam Assist) allows partially automated driving up to 130 mph (209 kph) and the Professional Park Assist package offers the option to remotely control the Touareg from a smartphone.
