Volkswagen Teases Chattanooga-Built All-Electric ID.4 SUV Just Prior to Reveal

We are suspecting the Wolfsburg-based German automaker is just about ready to drop the camouflage off its second MEB-based fully electric vehicle. We are of course referring to the highly anticipated ID.4 crossover SUV that is scheduled to “be revealed in full-production form soon,” according to the latest official information.
Tucked away in a press release talking about “everything you wanted to know about EVs (but might be afraid to ask)” were a series of revealing ID.4 sketches depicting both the exterior and interior styling.
The Q&A session does not actually hold useful information about the electric crossover SUV, except for hinting that “Volkswagen will reveal the production version of the ID.4 electric SUV, part of a worldwide strategy to deliver millions of electric vehicles to help combat global climate change.”
On the other hand, the company also previously shared some insights on the Chattanooga production facility in the U.S. that is being currently expanded to make way for Volkswagen’s brand new North American center for electric vehicles.
Naturally, the very first vehicle coming out of this new endeavor will be none other than the brand’s yet to be revealed ID.4. The center will not only take care of EV assembly in conjunction with the current production facilities but is also set to cater to future engineering duties.
As such, the Volkswagen Engineering and Planning Center in Chattanooga will be upgraded with a tailored high-voltage laboratory specifically aimed at developing, designing, and probing electric vehicle cells and battery packs for the upcoming range of electric vehicles scheduled for production in the United States.
The company has also revealed its battery cells provider, South Korea’s SKI American arm located not far away in the neighboring state of Georgia. The new lab is expected to become fully operational next spring and is expected to include innovative features such as a bespoke multi-axis shaker table (MAST), custom designed for electric vehicle battery integrity testing.
Another unique feature will be the lab’s LEED-standard (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) build process that will involve innovative ideas such as a battery-to-grid connection that will lower the building’s energy consumption impact because it can send the unspent energy back into the utilities network.
