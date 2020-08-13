ABT RSQ8-R Debuts as 730 HP Carbon-Clad Hulk Audi

The Audi RS Q8 has experienced a lukewarm reception from the car-loving world, and not because it's an SUV. No, we're perfectly happy that the land of the quattro spawned this budget Lamborghini Urus, but it should have been faster.
Fortunately, the first hardcore tuning project has made its debut, revealed by specialist company ABT Sportsline. It's called the ABT RSQ8-R and is one heck of a green machine with hardcore specs and exotic looks.
That "R" at the end of the name is only used by ABT on its special projects, the ones that crank everything to the max. This one is no different, as the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 churns out 730 hp (740 PS) and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque.
This is achieved through a new intercooler, sports exhaust, intake, and remap. It's worth pointing out that ABT already had a power module that increated output to 790 hp (700 PS) and 649 lb-ft (880 Nm). That one was able to hit 62mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds, but with another 50 ponies, the RS SUV goes for the highest possible top speed.
If you can find a long-enough road, the RSQ8-R will reportedly hit 315 km/h (196 mph), and that would make it quicker than both the old Bentley Bentayga Speed and the Lamborghini Urus. We wouldn't recommend trying to max it out, but at least you have bragging rights over more expensive models.
It's also technically more exotic than both its sisters, as ABT only plans to make and sell 125 units of the super-SUV, celebrating the company's 125th anniversary in 2021.
As you can probably tell, the power boost was accompanied by some major revisions of the carbon fiber variety. Now, Audi already offers a bunch of optional exterior elements in carbon, but ABT's kit adds the spoilers, changes the look of the diffuser and the front intakes. A suspension lowering module combined with 23-inch flow-forming ABT High Performance HR wheels complete the makeover.
Inside, we see that even the seat based are now made from carbon, along with parts of the dashboard and steering wheel. Prices have not been released, but you can bet this isn't a cheap way to hit 196 mph.
