2021 Audi RS Q8 Priced at $113,000, Is a Budget Lamborghini Urus

Audi has just released pricing information for the all-new RS Q8, its first-ever performance SUV available to American customers. It competes with the BMW X6 M and the GLE 63. However, this German has something its rivals lack - a Lamborghini connection. 56 photos



In this case, the connection exists due to the RS Q8 sharing its platform with the famous Urus, the first SUV in Lamborghini history. The engine is kind of the same, built on a common architecture that Porsche and Bentley also use.



However, the RS Q8 "only" makes 591-hp and 590 lb-ft (799 Nm) of torque, about 50 ponies less than the Italian bull. As such, the 0 to 60 time is 3.7 seconds and the Audi maxes out at 190 mph (306 km/h). Lamborghini estimates its SUV is half a second quicker, but the top speed is the same somehow.



Can you live with that kind of compromise? You should, considering the Urus has an MSRP of $200,000 while the Audi RS Q8 starts from $113,000. So that's $87,000 for 50 horsepower and a more prestigious badge.



2021 Audi RS6 Avant since it's cheaper and people have never seen anything like that in America. However, the RS Q8 still offers a sweet deal. For starters, it's an SUV, so it's practical and roomy. The performance high-rider also comes equipped with active anti-roll bars, all-wheel-steering and slightly bigger 22-inch wheels as standard with the option to have 23s.

We also think that the standard Q8 is one of the best SUV designs right now, and the RS treatment only makes it better. You've got bigger everything, cool finishes everywhere and the option to have several big trim pieces in carbon fiber.

