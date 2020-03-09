Audi Reveals U.S. Pricing for Hot RS6 Wagon, It's Cheaper Than the RS7

In 2013, the Audi RS6 became one of the coolest cars in the world. It was cool before, just not as brutally fast or cool-looking. After seven long years of begging, fans are now finally able to buy this car in America, and it's an all-new model with even more speed and better looks.
The announcement was made late last year when a sinister black RS6 was presented at an American auto show. Now Audi USA is releasing pricing information, and while it's not cheap, we can't think of many four-door cars which will grab more attention for that kind of money.
The 2021 RS6 Avant will start from $109,000, plus another grand for the destination charge. That's more expensive than a 500 horsepower SQ8 ($89,000), but cheaper than the RS7 Sportback ($114,000). You don't want an RS7; people will never shut up about it being slower than a Tesla.
Besides having exactly the same headlights, the RS6 and RS7 also share their engine, which is a new 4-liter V8 with the turbos mounted in a hot-V configuration. Good for 591-hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, this beast will get you to 60mph in 3.5 seconds.
The builder or brochure hasn't been made available, but we can tell you that the RS6 will hit 155 mph (250 km/h) as standard with the option to reach 190 mph (305 km/h). Its AWD system will be coupled to a quattro sports differential, but you will have several performance-enhancing options of the exhaust, suspension or brakes.
The standard setup will actually be air suspension with adaptive dampers on steel springs being the extra one. We also want to point out that the bodywork is bespoke to this car, as the fenders are wider by about an inch and a half and the bumpers being all-new.
The interior will feature sports seats dressed in Valcona leather with a honeycomb stitching and RS logos. However, you'll probably lust after the RS6 25th Anniversary Nagaro Package, which brings 22-inch wheels, the cool sating grey color and the black exterior trim.
