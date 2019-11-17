autoevolution

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights

17 Nov 2019, 14:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Q5 is, in several important markets, Audi's best selling model. It's also one of the top players in this segment. But since competition with BMW and Mercedes is fierce, the quattro brand is taking this mid-life refresh quite seriously.
11 photos
2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spied Winter Testing With Bigger Grille, New Lights
We're dealing with the second major sighting of the Q5 facelift, taking place at the onset of the winter testing season in Scandinavia. We'll probably get several of these photos before Audi is ready with the debut.

Let's talk about the cosmetics first, since these are the easiest to spot. The second-generation Q5 was never a bad-looking SUV, but these changes make it more modern and sporty. The headlights are now, borrowing their shape directly from the recent A4 family facelift. In fact, we would be surprised if they didn't use the exact same projectors.

The whole front end has been revised, featuring a wider geometric grille that closely follows the lines of the hood and lights. Surprisingly, Audi chose not to mirror the popular Q8's look. Around the back, the new taillights are easy to spot, thanks to bright graphics.

Inside, we should see the same treatment as for the A4, meaning new infotainment that's controlled via touch. The layout won't be as advanced as other, newer Audis, meaning the climate system won't have the dedicated screen.

The engine changes are already beginning to trickle down into the Q5's bay. For example, there's a new plug-in hybrid model, called not the e-tron, but the 55 TFSI e. It looks just like the SQ5 and even has slightly more power.

Like the A4 models, the Q5 will have a range of 12V mild-hybrid engines. These have batteries under the passenger floor capturing some of the energy lost during braking, which is later used by the car's systems. The best version uses a 48V architecture and already motivates the powerful 3.0 TDI of the European SQ5, equipped with both turbochargers and an electric compressor.
2021 Audi Q5 Audi Q5 Facelift Audi spyshots Audi spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
AUDI models:
AUDI S8AUDI S8 LuxuryAUDI RS7 SportbackAUDI RS7 Sportback Medium PremiumAUDI RS6 AvantAUDI RS6 Avant Medium PremiumAUDI A1 citycarverAUDI A1 citycarver SmallAUDI Q3 SportbackAUDI Q3 Sportback CrossoverAll AUDI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day