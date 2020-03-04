2021 Audi RS 7 Heading Stateside With $114,000 Starting Price

Excluding the $995 destination charge, the top-of-the-line Sportback will set you back $114,000 in the United States of America. The second generation of the RS 7 differs from lesser siblings through its more aggressive styling, underlined by the lowered stance and flared wheel arches.
Arriving at dealerships for the 2021 model year, the RS 7 packs 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque courtesy of 4.0 liters of displacement, eight cylinders, and a pair of turbochargers. All-wheel drive, the quattro sport differential, dynamic all-wheel steering, and RS adaptive suspension are standard features, along with the tiptronic 8-speed automatic transmission.
Audi drive select offers the driver the possibility to tailor the exhaust note while the optional sports exhaust system adds a more pronounced tone to the V8 rumble. Customers who want even more performance can improve the braking capacity of the RS 7 with RS ceramic brakes, available in red or gray for the calipers. In terms of top speed, the four-ringed automaker offers the possibility to derestrict the car from 155 to 190 miles per hour (306 kph).
Offering seating for up to five adults, the largest member of the Sportback family sits 0.4 inches lower than the A7 in auto, comfort, and efficiency driving modes. Accelerating past 75 miles per hour or setting the car in dynamic mode lowers the suspension by another 0.4 inches. The flared wheel arches mentioned earlier? Those add nearly an inch more on each side over the previous generation of the RS 7. Also worthy of mentioning, this fellow here shares five identical body panels with the A7: the roof, hood, front doors, and tailgate.
Finished in gloss black, the Singleframe front grille is complemented by Matrix-LED laser headlights, side air inlets, and the RS-specific front bumper. At the rear of the car, the lip spoiler is designed to extend at speeds above 60 miles per hour. Gloss black is also found on the rear aerodynamic diffuser.
21-inch wheels wrapped in summer-only tires come standard, but Audi is much obliged to level up to 22s if you opt for the Black Optic or Carbon Optic packages. As the name implies, the latter package adds some carbon-fiber garnish to the exterior to amplify the visual drama.
