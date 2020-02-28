Audi Working on e-tron S with Three Electric Motors and Close to 1,000 Nm

At the end of 2018, Audi ventured once again onto the market with the e-tron moniker. This time, it slapped it onto an SUV that, at least for now, is proving to be equally ill-fated as the e-trons that preceded it.
Since its introduction, the German brand barely managed to sell a little over 1,000 units of the model each month according to Car Sale Base, making it perhaps the worst performer in its portfolio. But this fact is not discouraging Audi.
Soon after the introduction of the e-tron SUV, the Germans came up with the Sportback variant. Also, they now have not one, but two e-tron variants for each body style, namely 50 and 55, each with their own particular capabilities.
Now, as we have firmly stepped into 2020, we got news Audi is working on the mother of all e-trons, the S models. As it happens with ICE models for instance, S stands for higher performance and sportier styling than you normally get.
For the e-tron, that translates into an increased number of motors. Three, that is, a large one on the front axle and two smaller ones at the rear.
To cut corners, Audi did not create new motors, but used the existing ones. The large one in the front is in fact the one usually fitted on the rear axle of the e-tron 55. Slightly smaller and modified twin motors at fitted at the rear.
Combined, the three powerplants crank out 496 hp and 973 Nm of torque, but that happens only when the car is driven is S mode with boost. When in regular D, output is rated at 429 hp and 808 Nm of torque. Performance figures come in at 4.5 seconds for the 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time, and at 210 kph (130 mph) electronically limited top speed.
Audi does not say when the S e-tron will be ready for market launch, but it does say it is currently testing two prototypes of the model.
