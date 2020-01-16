Real-World EV Range Test Shows Kia e-Niro Is Decent, SUVs Are Really Bad

kWh

Carwow gathered a lot of serious electric cars together to test their real-world range. This is perhaps the biggest and most entertaining test of this kind, and the Telsa Model 3 is expected to win, having a claimed figure of 348 miles in the UK.But the results are quite surprising. Three of the contenders are chunky-looking SUVs, and partially due to their heft, their range is significantly less than you would want it to be. On the other hand, no-frills models like the Nissan Leaf and Kia e-Niro performed well, especially considering their price.As you may have heard, a lot of the new cars being sold in Scandinavia right now are electric, particularly Teslas and Korean cars like the Kia e-Niro. So maybe the outcome of this test, as well as poor EQC sales results, shouldn't surprise us.What are the final scores on the doors? In last place, we have the Mercedes EQC which lasted only 194 miles (312 km) before it ran out of juice. The similarly shaped Audi e-tron lasted for 206 miles (331 km). It's actually a heavier crossover, so maybe its energy use is better.The Nissan Leaf lasted for 208 miles (334 km). This is the e-Plus or e+ model with a 62battery compared to the 95 kWh of the Audi. So clearly, twin motors and a heavy body are not the way to go green.The Jaguar I-Pace is also in its test. It too is a twin-motor 400 horsepower crossover, but with 223 miles (359 km) of real-world range, there's not much to complain about here. The Kia e-Niro is the hero of the test, lasting for 255 miles (410 km) before the battery runs out. That's 90% of the claimed range, compared to just 75% for the EQC. But Tesla remains unbeatable: 270 miles (434 km) on this Model 3 Dual Motor is fantastic, even though it's not as much as officially claimed.