Confused Audi EV Demands Oil Change at 10,000 Miles

Whichever way you look at it, Audi isn’t exactly a traditional automaker. The brand that redefined rallying with the Ur-Quattro is also responsible for the first all-LED production car, but in regards to electrification, the Germans from Ingolstadt play second fiddle to Tesla’s trailblazing path. 38 photos EV , the e-tron is the company’s first EV intended for mass production. Two versions are offered – AWD under the quattro nameplate.



This gets us to servicing, which is rather simple as opposed to an automobile that relies on internal combustion for going places. The e-tron’s 10,000-mile maintenance checklist includes things like the brakes, battery, tires, wiper blades, various suspension parts, and all that jazz.



An owner by name of Carey Trost sent



This slip-up can be attributed to the software developers who coded the instrument cluster’s software and service notification program, copying and pasting the message from an internal combustion-engined Audi. Trost told Electrek that he’s sure the dealer “will charge me at least $500 just to get the stupid message to stop popping up every time I get in the vehicle.”



Based on responses from 57,286 owners and lessees of 2016 to 2018 model-year vehicles, the J.D. Power 2019 Customer Service Index Study lists Audi under Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, Cadillac, Lexus, and the top-ranking Porsche. If you’ve ever stepped into an Audi dealership in the United States, then you’ll understand why customer satisfaction isn’t exactly good.



