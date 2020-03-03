2021 Audi A3 Hatchback Debuts Mini-RS6 Styling, Major Interior Changes

Audi is the German company with the most experience in making premium compacts, and this certainly shows with the all-new A3 Sportback. The 5-door hatchback is just making a web debut today, as the 2020 Geneva Motor Show was canceled because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
In what areas does the A3 shines over the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and BMW 1 Series? As strange as it might sound, it's about cutting corners and fixating on what really matters, which in the premium compact segment is flashy design and features.
Styling is obviously subjective, but the differences between the A3 and its rivals aren't. Like all modern Mercedes models, the A-Class is designed with the fewest possible lines. In contrast, the 2021 A3 Sportback may even be called cluttered or fussy.
The profile is a good example of this, as it's got roof rails, a sharp beltline, some soft lines over the arches and another crisp line over the wheel arches and lower doors. We've also never seen a compact with suck sharply defined standard rockers. Better be careful in the winter!
The front is quite angular, featuring headlights with a kind of fake RS look, with vents and sharp angles everywhere. Meanwhile, the rear sports two more fake vents and no visible exhaust outlets, though we've already seen that on the Q3 Sportback a year ago.
The interior is also a lot like the Q3's. Gone are the nice round air vents and pop-up screen from the award-winning 3rd-gen A3. While SEAT, VW and Skoda all use tablet-style screens, Audi has chosen to integrate its 10.1-inch infotainment into the dash, placing an awkward vent on top.
The photos they released only show an S-Line optional interior, which has sports seats with integrated headrests and two types of grey leather. Also, the manual gearbox setup borrows the shifter from the A1 and aluminum pedals from the old A3. Obviously, a twin-clutch auto will be offered, but you can only see it in the sketches.
The European launch brings only three engines, a 116 hp 2.0-liter diesel, the 150 hp version of the same unit and a 1.5 TFSI also making 150 hp. By saying that 150 hp is the threshold for a new four-link rear axle, Audi indirectly confirms that many more engines are on the way.
These should include the 1.0 TFSI with between 95 and 116 hp, the 200 hp 2.0 TFSI and TDI plus at least one plug-in hybrid system. In a few more months, Audi will also unveil the new S3 Sportback with more than 300 hp. A sedan body style will be added, but the 3-door and convertible are gone for good.
Prices will start from €28,900 in Germany when the new A3 Sportback goes on sale in May.