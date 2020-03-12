Tesla Will Build Cybertruck Gigafactory in Central US, Probably Nashville

Elon Musk is not about to let the now-official coronavirus pandemic get in the way of Tesla being great. As other automakers are pushing back or outright canceling events, shows and new releases, Tesla is actively scouting locations for a new U.S. factory.
In between tweeting about how the coronavirus has come for Coachella, and how the music festival has been awful in recent years, Elon Musk also dropped one major bomb: Tesla is also looking to expand nationally.
In 2019, Tesla opened its first international Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. It is not yet officially open because of the coronavirus outbreak but it’s complete. The company is also working to get another Gigafactory online outside Berlin, Germany, with progress to become immediately visible as soon as environmentalists’ concerns are addressed.
Because of these two new developments, it was assumed that Tesla would focus on international expansion only. In all fairness, President Donald Trump did say something earlier this year about how Musk “needed” to open another factory in the U.S. because he “owed” it to the American public. Turns out he was right.
“Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA,” Musk tweeted. In a following tweet, he added, “Model Y production for east coast too.”
Central USA is truck country but, while Musk didn’t offer specifics, Nashville, Tennessee could be a top contender, according to insiders talking to TechCrunch. Talks are still in the early stages and may still hit a dead-end, but as of the time of writing, Nashville is the most likely location for the new Cybertruck Gigafactory.
“Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life,” Musk tells the Wall Street Journal in an email, on the topic of what Tesla is looking for.
The wooing game has officially begun.
In 2019, Tesla opened its first international Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. It is not yet officially open because of the coronavirus outbreak but it’s complete. The company is also working to get another Gigafactory online outside Berlin, Germany, with progress to become immediately visible as soon as environmentalists’ concerns are addressed.
Because of these two new developments, it was assumed that Tesla would focus on international expansion only. In all fairness, President Donald Trump did say something earlier this year about how Musk “needed” to open another factory in the U.S. because he “owed” it to the American public. Turns out he was right.
“Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA,” Musk tweeted. In a following tweet, he added, “Model Y production for east coast too.”
Central USA is truck country but, while Musk didn’t offer specifics, Nashville, Tennessee could be a top contender, according to insiders talking to TechCrunch. Talks are still in the early stages and may still hit a dead-end, but as of the time of writing, Nashville is the most likely location for the new Cybertruck Gigafactory.
“Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents, and quality of life,” Musk tells the Wall Street Journal in an email, on the topic of what Tesla is looking for.
The wooing game has officially begun.
Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020
Model Y production for east coast too— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020