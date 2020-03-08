2021 Audi A3 Sedan Will Look Sporty, Is Begging for the RS3 Treatment

UPDATE: Koenigsegg Gemera Picks Up Where the Bugatti 16C Galibier Left Off

It's been several years since Audi entered the American compact car market, and that wouldn't have been possible without turning the A3 into a sedan. After making its web debut last week as a hatchback, the 4th-generation Audi A3 now needs a fresh sedan body as well. 2 photos



The images obviously combine the front end of the hatchback with the old A3 sedan's rear, which isn't the 100% accurate way of doing things. Much like the Jetta and Golf, these two versions of the A3 differed in many areas.



Regardless, the shape is so sporty that it should have no problem competing with its two direct German competitors, which are the Mercedes A-Class sedan and the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.



Not all A3 models will look like this, though. Audi didn't show all the versions in the photos, but from what we understand, the hatchback has three body styles already, the normal, Sport and S-line, on top of which they will later add the S3 and RS3.



In Europe, the launch of the new A3 is accompanied by 150 horsepower versions of the 1.5 TFSI and 2.0 TDI , with a less powerful diesel also being offered. However, we don't yet know what the American model will offer. It's more than likely that they'll stick with the current 184 horsepower 2-liter turbo, which is shared with other VW Group models. However, a cheaper 1.5-liter turbo option wouldn't be completely horrible.



