590 HP Audi e-tron GT Production Prototype Looks Like Widebody Monster

The most important thing about the e-tron GT is that it's co-developed with Porsche using the high-tech J1 platform. These underpinnings make the Porsche Taycan feel like it belongs on the track, and if we get even 90% of that here, we'll be happy.The e-tron GT was previewed by a concept in November 2018 and even had a minor movie role in Avengers. We're glad to report that the production model looks every bit as wild. It makes you want to buy one just to look at the shape.One of our favorite features is the shape of the rear arches, which are not only huge but also cut out over the rear tires. You never see that on production cars, but it's pretty common with the drift car renderings we like to share.This doesn't look like a particularly spacious car in the context of the Audi RS6 and RS7, but the same can be said when comparing the Taycan and Panamera. The idea with both these EVs seems to be offering sports car thrills in a package that just happens to have extra doors. The comfort of the passengers is not really important.At this point, we cannot confirm if the 590-horsepower output of the e-tron GT concept has been preserved. But the output makes sense in the context of the Taycan Turbo and also justifies the carbon-ceramic brakes we see in these photos.The concept also revealed a couple of other interesting numbers, like 0 to 60 in a claimed 3.5 seconds and about 250 miles of range per charge. Of course, we'd be just as happy with a 500 horsepower setup provided they don't touch those hips.