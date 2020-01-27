New Audi RS Q8 Crashed into Dutch Canal, Gets Fished Out

The Audi RS Q8 is a brand new performance SUV, the first of its kind and a sister car to the RS6 and RS7. But like any other sports vehicle, somebody is eventually going to have an embarrassing crash in one, and it already happened today in the Netherlands.
We wouldn't call the RS Q8 a "dream car" in the same sense as a McLaren or Ferrari. But between the fact that it shares its DNA with the Lamborghini Urus and its great daily driver usability, this is something to lust after.
The first Audi SUV with 600 horsepower also happens to cost a lot of money. Its base price of €127,000 is irrelevant because between all the options you can have, most people will end up spending closer to €180,000. So it's a real shame to see it in this state.
The details surrounding this crash are few, but the photos speak for themselves. It happened near the small Dutch town of Reeuwijk-Dorp. The RS SUV's driver lost control and ended up in the Kerkweg canal, which fortunately wasn't very deal.
It's easy to imagine that he was speeding, considering the RS Q8 will do 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.8 seconds. But actually, the driver was unharmed, we don't see any popped airbags and all the bodywork is intact. So based on all that, we think he wasn't going absurdly fast, nor would we blame him for doing so.
The RS Q8 had been delivered less than three weeks ago, and we're worried that it might be written off. A car dipped in the water can and will work again, but most people who buy supercars sell them in this situation because they don't want to deal with repairs or have soiled goods. If you have any further details about this vehicle or the crash, let us know.
The first Audi SUV with 600 horsepower also happens to cost a lot of money. Its base price of €127,000 is irrelevant because between all the options you can have, most people will end up spending closer to €180,000. So it's a real shame to see it in this state.
The details surrounding this crash are few, but the photos speak for themselves. It happened near the small Dutch town of Reeuwijk-Dorp. The RS SUV's driver lost control and ended up in the Kerkweg canal, which fortunately wasn't very deal.
It's easy to imagine that he was speeding, considering the RS Q8 will do 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.8 seconds. But actually, the driver was unharmed, we don't see any popped airbags and all the bodywork is intact. So based on all that, we think he wasn't going absurdly fast, nor would we blame him for doing so.
The RS Q8 had been delivered less than three weeks ago, and we're worried that it might be written off. A car dipped in the water can and will work again, but most people who buy supercars sell them in this situation because they don't want to deal with repairs or have soiled goods. If you have any further details about this vehicle or the crash, let us know.
View this post on Instagram
The new rsq8- @r172._ #rsq8 #newrsq8 #carcrash #crash #rs #audirs5coupe #audia5 #audia3 #audi #audicrash #cars #car #newaudi #newcar #new #porchegt3rs #audirsq82020 #2weeksold #2weeks #rs5r #audirs #audisport #rs6 #audirs8 #carcrashes #water #watercrash #reeuwijk #netherlands #mclaren