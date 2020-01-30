Audi RS6, RS7 and RS Q8 Get 700 HP and Cosmetic Updates from ABT

2019 was a great year for Audi. Sure, they launched all those TDI S models, but people are actually buying some of those, especially the S4. Plus, at the end of the year, three monsters came out, the new RS6, RS7 Sportback and RS Q8.
The trio is like a mythological hydra monster with three heads pumped up by one heart, the 600 horsepower 4.0-liter bi-turbo. That's 600 hp in metric, but it's as near as makes no difference in America, plus nobody is going to leave any of these in stock form, especially when Audi had to mute the factory exhausts.
Tuners all over Germany are currently working on improvements to these cars, and ABT is among the first to preview something good, which is an ECU flash that can be fitted to all three models. It brings the output to a more impressive 700 hp (690 hp in America), while torque goes up to 649 lb-ft (880 Nm).
The fourth car in the photos is the latest RS4 Avant. For that, ABT says it's got 510 hp and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm), but it's more like a soft reminder since that's what their power boost always was for the 2.9 TFSI.
More importantly, the RS Q8 should now be able to play in the same league as its sister car, the 650 hp Lamborghini Urus. For the record, a stock Urus will do 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and the less powerful RS Q8 does the same sprint in 3.8 seconds. Can 100 horsepower bridge that gap? It should.
ABT has more surprises on their way, but found time to install new alloy wheels for all these juggernauts. The ones on the matte blue RS7 are our favorite since they have an aero look to them. But be warned, because a good set of these 22-inch wheels can cost over €10,000. Expect carbon bits and new exhausts in the next few months.
