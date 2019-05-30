SpaceX Starlink Satellites Become Light Pearls Marching in the Night Sky

ABT RS5-R Sportback Is Full Of Carbon Fiber, Limited To 50 Units Worldwide

The RS5 Sportback received a number of mods from ABT Sportsline , turning into the RS5-R. Only 50 examples of the breed will ever be made for Europe and North America, and the Germans offer a four-year/160,000-kilometer warranty for the upgrade package. 26 photos



From the lip spoiler to the decklid spoiler, the surrounds for the radiator grille and air intakes, motorsport-style canards, rear aerodynamic diffuser, and tailpipe finishers, it’s hard to mistake the RS5-R for the RS5. Even in the cabin, the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats feature the composite material. Branded door sills and entrance lights with the ABT logo are also included, along with carbon fiber for the shift knob.



The limited-edition model comes with an "ABT RS5-R 1 of 50" badge, the ABT Engine Control unit, an additional water radiator kit, and ABT intake cover. Rounding off the list of modifications, anti-roll bars for the front and rear axles complement the quattro all-wheel drive in the twisties.



Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.6 seconds, three-tenths less than before, but top speed and starting price haven’t been made public. Given that the RS5 Sportback starts at $74,200 before destination charge, the RS5-R Sportback doesn’t come cheap. Top speed, meanwhile, is electronically limited to 155 mph. Opt for the Dynamic plus package ($5,800), and the electronic nannies bugger off to enable a top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h).



