autoevolution

ABT RS5-R Sportback Is Full Of Carbon Fiber, Limited To 50 Units Worldwide

30 May 2019, 16:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
The RS5 Sportback received a number of mods from ABT Sportsline, turning into the RS5-R. Only 50 examples of the breed will ever be made for Europe and North America, and the Germans offer a four-year/160,000-kilometer warranty for the upgrade package.
26 photos
ABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R SportbackABT RS5-R Sportback
First things first, the engine. For the 2.9-liter V6 with a twin-turbo setup, ABT managed to squeeze out 503 horsepower and 509 pound-feet compared to the bone-stock output of 444 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It should be mentioned the European version has 530 PS, translating to 523 horsepower. The 21-inch Sport GR wheels with low-profile tires bring the point home, but the carbon fiber takes the cake as the most obvious upgrade.

From the lip spoiler to the decklid spoiler, the surrounds for the radiator grille and air intakes, motorsport-style canards, rear aerodynamic diffuser, and tailpipe finishers, it’s hard to mistake the RS5-R for the RS5. Even in the cabin, the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats feature the composite material. Branded door sills and entrance lights with the ABT logo are also included, along with carbon fiber for the shift knob.

The limited-edition model comes with an "ABT RS5-R 1 of 50" badge, the ABT Engine Control unit, an additional water radiator kit, and ABT intake cover. Rounding off the list of modifications, anti-roll bars for the front and rear axles complement the quattro all-wheel drive in the twisties.

Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.6 seconds, three-tenths less than before, but top speed and starting price haven’t been made public. Given that the RS5 Sportback starts at $74,200 before destination charge, the RS5-R Sportback doesn’t come cheap. Top speed, meanwhile, is electronically limited to 155 mph. Opt for the Dynamic plus package ($5,800), and the electronic nannies bugger off to enable a top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h).

Over in Europe, deliveries of the RS5-R limited edition will kick off in July 2019. Pricing in Germany for the RS5 Sportback starts at €82,700, making the sports sedan more expensive than the e-tron electric crossover (€80,900).
ABT RS5-R Sportback ABT Sportsline ABT Audi RS5 Audi tuning
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 