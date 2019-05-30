autoevolution

Danton Jeep Wrangler Hot Rod for Sale in France, Has V8 and Daihatsu Sister

30 May 2019
Americans have made quite a few Jeep Hot Rods over the years, but this creation is from France and captures that crazy rendering spirit way better.
A company called Danton Arts Kustoms from France put this thing together for Harley Davidson. And when we say "a company" we're actually talking about a big man with tattoos who goes by the name of Alexandre Danton.

Hots rods are a specialty of his, and he put together a Porsche 911 hot rod, as well as a couple based on classic Lamborghinis. Home renovators would call that upcycling.

In any case, the hot rod is based on a 1966 Jeep Commando. The Frenchman built a custom tubular chassis, chopped op the old body in various ways, fitted some giant tires and stuffed a 318ci between the radiator grille and the reworked body. Thanks to side-mounted pipes, the soundtrack matches the aggression of the body.

Modern touches are also present here, such as the LED taillights or the new braking system. Tempted? The whole thing can be yours right now. Unfortunately, pricing isn't available, so we'd like to ask you guys how much the unique Jeep hot rod would be worth to you.

In any case, we have previous full coverage of this car already, so let's move on to the fact that there's also a Daihatsu hot rod for sale. We've covered that one too, which makes this one of the laziest articles of all time. But seeing a really cool car with rusty bodywork and no luxury features makes you want to take it easy in life, maybe pick up welding as a hobby.

The 1970 Datsun SUV-rod is motivated by a Rolls-Royce 6.2-liter engine of all things. The theme is Jurassic Park and a rusty yellow paintjob helps pull it off.

