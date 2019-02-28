Citroen 2CV Gets Rat Rod Conversion with V8 Engine, Looks Monstrous

The Citroen 2CV is obviously an automotive icon, but the status of the little French car is certainly now owed to aggression. In fact, this puppy is anything but mean. Well, all that is about to change, as a customization shop is working to turn the 2CV into a rat rod.

One of the best parts of the process involves the engine that will get to occupy the nose of the contraption and that's because this Citroen is set to receive a V8.



You should know we'll continue to keep an eye on this mechanical monster and return with fresh news as soon as wet get our keyboards on it.



Danton Arts Kustoms is the shop behind the build and while the idea of such a 2CV might seem like an outlandish proposal, the perspective changes if we check out the previous projects delivered by the French specialist.



Alexandre Danton, the artist behind the label, has a thing for playing with poster cars. And perhaps the wackiest build delivered to date involves a



The Italian Grand Tourer is still animated by a Lamborghini V12, but the engine now sits in an open compartment, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine having also being taken down the Rat Rod route.



Then we have the





