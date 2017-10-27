autoevolution
 

The ABT Golf R Is The Golf R400 Volkswagen Won’t Make

27 Oct 2017, 15:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
When it comes to European tuning, the Volkswagen Golf is the unquestionable sweetheart of the compact segment. Inspired by the Golf R400 Concept presented in Beijing three years ago, Kempten im Allgau-based ABT Sportsline took a Golf R and pumped it up with plenty of ponies.
7 photos
400 HP ABT Golf R400 HP ABT Golf R400 HP ABT Golf R400 HP ABT Golf R400 HP ABT Golf R400 HP ABT Golf R
400 metric ponies, to be more precise, translating to 395 horsepower (294 kW). Torque is also up by a huge margin: from 400 to 500 Nm (295 to 369 pound-feet). That’s an unbelievable gain from the factory-spec EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, but ABT Sportsline didn’t do too much to achieve it.

The ABT Engine Control (AEC) upgrade is the party piece that made it all possible. And as managing director Hans-Jurgen Abt points out, “even the special model Golf R360S, which was briefly offered ex-works in Switzerland, is left behind.” Managing the added twist is a standard 4Motion system, which ABT claims it’s capable enough of handling the additional torque.

Golf R owners who aren’t pleased by power alone can go all out by opting for the available suspension upgrade. It includes anti-roll bars and springs that drop the ride height by 20 millimeters up front and 25 millimeters at the rear. An alternative comes in the form of height-adjustable suspension, which lowers the car by 40/45 millimeters. And that might be too low for the sort of drivers who venture on potholed roads, as well as steeper driveways.

With great power also comes great responsibility, which is why the German tuner also offers an upgraded braking system with 6-piston fixed calipers. Customers who want to hear the 2.0-liter mill work its magic are provided with ABT rear mufflers that sport 102-mm outlets, finished with black chrome tailpipes. As for the finishing touches, the tuner will gladly round off the Golf R with more aggressive side skirts, a tailgate add-on, and black wheels.

If, however, 400 horsepower isn't enough to float your boat, Mercedes-AMG's all-new A45 with 400-plus ponies might be the AWD hot hatch for you.
ABT Golf R Volkswagen Golf R tuning Volkswagen Golf EA888 Volkswagen ABT
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  