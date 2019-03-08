SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashes Down After Perfect Return to Earth

ABT Audi RS4+, A6 Avant and Q8 Flaunt Body Kits at Geneva 2019

Geneva 2019 was one of the most packed motor shows of recent years, and that includes stuff you don't see in Detroit or New York: premium tuning projects. Mansory and Topcar killed it this year, but ABT also had cool stuff in a more affordable spectrum. 22 photos



There are other changes, of course, like carbon fiber seat backs or a modified 2.9 TFSI which can produce as much as 530 horsepower. Gold wheels seem perfect for the occasion, don't you think?



The devil is in the details with this limited edition, which sports a carbon rear deck and some really cool black tips for the revised exhaust system. Tuners stayed away from the RS4, so this is as extreme as it's going to get.



ABT gave the A6 and Q8 pretty much the same thing. The two white cars received chin spoilers added to the S Line factory kit, small trim changes and the quad exhaust system of dreams. In case you're wondering, both cars should be powered by the 3.0 TDI , the so-called 50 TDI, which can be boosted to 330 HP and 650 Nm (from 286 and 600, respectively).



Of course, other engines will be targeted too, like the 3.0 TFSI or the S/RS models when they eventually come out.



