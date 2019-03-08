autoevolution
ABT Audi RS4+, A6 Avant and Q8 Flaunt Body Kits at Geneva 2019

8 Mar 2019, 21:18 UTC ·
Geneva 2019 was one of the most packed motor shows of recent years, and that includes stuff you don't see in Detroit or New York: premium tuning projects. Mansory and Topcar killed it this year, but ABT also had cool stuff in a more affordable spectrum.
Well, you can't really call a €100,000 A6 Avant or a €150,000 Q8 "affordable," but it's still way better than anything with a supercar badge. If you want everyday performance and practicality, you can shop around and get the RS4 pretty cheaply, leaving you with some money for the crazy ABT styling pack.

The RS4+ is a limited edition model and came to Geneva to show off bold green paint. But look past that for a moment, and you might notice how carbon fiber has been added all over to create one of the coolest Avants in the world.

There are other changes, of course, like carbon fiber seat backs or a modified 2.9 TFSI which can produce as much as 530 horsepower. Gold wheels seem perfect for the occasion, don't you think?

The devil is in the details with this limited edition, which sports a carbon rear deck and some really cool black tips for the revised exhaust system. Tuners stayed away from the RS4, so this is as extreme as it's going to get.

ABT gave the A6 and Q8 pretty much the same thing. The two white cars received chin spoilers added to the S Line factory kit, small trim changes and the quad exhaust system of dreams. In case you're wondering, both cars should be powered by the 3.0 TDI, the so-called 50 TDI, which can be boosted to 330 HP and 650 Nm (from 286 and 600, respectively).

Of course, other engines will be targeted too, like the 3.0 TFSI or the S/RS models when they eventually come out.

ABT Sportsline ABT RS4 audi rs4 avant Audi Q8 2019 Geneva Motor Show
