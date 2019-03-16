ABT RS5-R Sportback Joins Coupe, Limited To 50 Units

autoevolution
After revealing the RS5-R Coupe, the mad professors at ABT are much obliged to operate the same modifications on the Sportback. Based on the RS5, the aftermarket package is limited to 50 examples of the breed.
In addition to the “1 of 50” badge, the RS5-R Sportback differs from the bone-stock model through the adjustable suspension springs, sports stabilizers for either axle, carbon-fiber shift knob, and puddle lamps. Needless to say, these mods are complemented by ABT badging inside and out.

21-inch wheels, carbon-fiber lip spoiler, and a pair of carbon-fiber canards make it hard to confuse the ABT with the Audi RS5 Sportback, even from a distance. Out the back, four exhaust tips clad in carbon fiber are joined by a decklid spoiler, aerodynamic diffuser, and black logos.

The liftback sedan’s party piece is the engine, displacing 2.9 liters and featuring two turbochargers. Audi churns out 444 horsepower and 442 pound-feet as standard, but ABT cranked this up to eleven. With 503 horsepower and 509 pound-feet on tap, does it come as a surprise that zero to 60 miles per hour comes in less than 3.9 seconds?

ABT Sportsline doesn’t give information in regard to top speed, but chances are the RS5-R Sportback is capable of more than 174 mph (280 km/h) on full song. The EA389 engine is shared with the Porsche Panamera 4S, and as expected, quattro comes standard along with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Unveiled at the 2018 New York Auto Show, the RS5 Sportback kicks off at $74,200 in the United States and €82,700 in Germany. Even though it’s the range-topping specification of the A5 Sportback, Audi charges extra for go-faster goodies that should come standard on a performance car, let alone at this price point.

While the roomier RS4 Avant isn’t expected to arrive in the United States, inside sources claim that Audi will bring the A6 Avant and RS6 Avant to North America in 2020. Given that the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Wagon isn’t sold here and BMW doesn’t have an M5 Touring, there’s no denying the RS6 Avant is a niche product.
