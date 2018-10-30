autoevolution

ABT Audi RS5-R and SQ5 Widebody Coming to SEMA

German tuner ABT Sportsline is looking to take on the American aftermarket industry head-on by bringing its two fresh Audi projects to the SEMA show. We're talking about the RS5-R Coupe and the widebody version of the SQ5 performance SUV.
As some of you Audi fans may already know, the RS5 Sportback has been slightly delayed, while the RS4 is still not coming Stateside. So ABT is right in picking the coupe. We know that whenever they add the letter R, it's built as well as can be expected.

The now-famous twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 has been re-tuned to deliver 503-hp (510 PS) instead of the usual 444-hp. Toque has gone up from 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) to 502 lb-ft (680 Nm). If this doesn't get the C63 Coupe owners worried, nothing will.

A multitude of other changes has also been brought to the car. This includes a full carbon fiber kit, complete with skirts, spoilers, and some front winglets. Unless we're mistaken, the exhaust is from Armytrix while the Tinted Gloss Black 22-inch wheels are of ABT making.

Even the interior is coated in carbon fiber, but we'll let you explore that while the SQ5 Widebody becomes our new focus. The current top version of the Q5 has been extended to a more muscular stance.

ABT has also put together one of its more subtle body kits. Helping the stance out a little bit is a coilover set that lowers the SQ5 by anything from 35 to 60mm. Our favorite part of this project is the custom quad-tip exhaust system which makes you forget all about the stock shortcomings of the Audi. We suspect that at least one of these cars will sport a new set of Vossen wheels at SEMA since the two companies enjoy a frugal relationship.

This setup is connected to a modified 3-liter turbo that's now making 419-hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. It's precisely what the SQ5 needs to take on the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43.
