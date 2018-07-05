ABT RS6-E Is the Hybrid Audi RS6 Avant That You Can't Have

Following the RS3 Sedan-based 4ePerformance from Schaeffler, another Germany company took up the challenge to modify one of the most driver-oriented Audi models to the extreme. Enter ABT Sportsline and the RS6-E, a mid-sized luxury station wagon that pushes the envelope for hybrid performance to 1,018 ponies.
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! This RS6 Avant takes its mojo from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, plus an electric motor installed in the transmission tunnel. 730 horsepower come from the internal combustion engine and an additional 288 horsepower are delivered to the rear wheels by the electric drive system. Indeed, this family car can make even hypercars such as the McLaren P1 blush with awe and humility at the same time.
The “fully operational prototype” is demonstrated by none other than Daniel Abt in the following video. The party piece of the one-off is the Magic Button. Press it, and that’s how the electric motor whirrs into life, fed by a “relatively compact” 13.6-kWh lithium-ion battery. Torque is rated at 1,291 Nm (make that 952 pound-feet), making the RS6-E almost twice as torquey as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 3.3 seconds according to ABT, four tenths quicker than the RS6 Avant. Top speed without the electronic limiter is quoted at 320 km/h (199 mph), which is over-the-top crazy considering this thing can seat five people and the family dog. But wait, there’s more to this car than just numbers.
In addition to the 21-inch Sport GR wheels with aerodynamic rings, the one-of-a-kind longroof is beautified by an aero package, H&R springs on all four corners for a lower ride height, and the green-and-black-over-silver exterior. Speaking of the list of modifications, why did ABT create the RS6-E?
According to the company, this project “preempts the change expected for the tuning sector which could result from the increasing popularity of hybrid vehicles and alternative drives.” Considering that ABT is also involved in Formula E while Audi is preparing to launch its first-ever electric SUV, the tuning scene will go electric in a few years, make no mistake about that.
