High-Performance 2021 Toyota Supra GRMN Expected With "Around 400 PS"

So far, the Gazoo Racing Supra has impressed on the track and on the road even though it’s a BMW Z4 in disguise. The Japanese fixed-head coupe that Magna Steyr manufactures in Austria still has a few tricks to offer, and next year, the Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring is expected to roll out.
Best Car Magazine highlights that GR is two letters away from GRMN, and as you’d expect, the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine is certain to pack a bigger punch. “Around 400 PS” according to the Japanese publication, which works out to 395 horsepower for the B58 engine supplied by the BMW Group.
The Z4 M40i features the highest-performing variant of the B58, packing 382 horsepower for a zero-to-60-mph acceleration of 3.9 seconds. The S58 in the X3 M, X4 M, M3, and M4 develops up to 503 horsepower, so yeah; there’s a lot of suck-squeeze-bang-blow potential if BMW M is willing to collaborate.
Best Car Magazine also makes a case for “greatly reduced weight” and carbon fiber. We’ve heard in September 2018 from Top Gear that 100 kilograms (220 pounds) should do the trick, though it remains to be seen how much of a diet Toyota has in the pipeline for the Supra GRMN. When all is said and done, this is a specialty product that won’t sell as much as the Corolla or RAV4.
The aftermarket has already set the stage for the Supra GRMN with ECU tuning. British specialist Litchfield is much obliged to crank out 420 horsepower from the 3.0-liter engine with nothing more than software. At the other end of the spectrum, Stephan Papadakis of Papadakis Racing has upgraded the engine to approximately 1,000 horsepower without compromising the car’s streetworthiness.
GR Supra GT4 is the name of the closest thing we have to the Supra GRMN, a track-only racer that costs €175,000 in Europe. The order books will open in March 2020, the 3.0-liter blunderbuss develops 435 PS (430 horsepower), and the ZF 8HP transmission has been replaced by a motorsport-spec seven-speeder.
