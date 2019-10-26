Widebody Audi A1 by ABT Shows Crazy Aero, Boasts 400 HP Racing Engine

We honestly thought it was over for the little A1 Sportback, just entering its second generation. In a world dominated by crossovers, it couldn't shine, and Audi was pretty clear that it wasn't going to make another S1 hot hatch because of difficulties installing AWD.
But out of the blue, the specialist tuner ABT put together this epic little project, which we feel comfortable in calling The Best Small Car (supermini) of 2019. The only thing we can compare it to is 2017's MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept, which had the same widebody appearance played out in carbon fiber.
While the widebody A1 is technically not a concept... but it might as well be one. Sure, ABT probably has the ability to make lots of these kits, and it probably needs to turn a profit somehow. We'd imagine a limited run of 50 would be available by now.
The Widebody A1 Sportback is more of a pet project belonging to race car driver Daniel Abt. That's why the engine fitted under that new hood is not your ordinary TFSI, but the 2-liter turbo from the TT Cup race car, tuned to make 400 horsepower. No official performance numbers have been made available, but we'd imagine that even if the front wheels get overwhelmed, it would still do 0 to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds.
Right, we feel like we haven't said enough good things about the body kit. The style is borrowed from two major clubsport concepts from Audi, based on the A3 and the TT. They've got the panels that appear to float alongside the body, emphasized greatly by the wings and spoilers.
This package is more advanced than your usual kit, featuring multiple layers of side skirts, a complex rear wing and carbon fiber, which you don't normally see on any small cars.
As crazy as the exterior is, the cabin is even better, featuring a full roll cage and Alcantara wrapped-dashboard. ABT shaved off the rear door handles and fitted some cool center-lock wheels.
