Audi RS Q8 Is a Bargain Lamborghini Urus Worth $140,000, Says Doug DeMuro

Audi had a nice thing going on with its coupe-style Q8 luxury SUV. But while everybody seemed to appreciate the fact that it had Lamborghini Urus-like styling, the power wasn't there. That all changes with the arrival of the RS Q8.
The first super-SUV in Audi history looks like a budget alternative to the Urus. It's also worth buying if you want Lamborghini SUV levels of performance without looking like a rapper.
For the record, the Urus retails from $210,000. The two models are also related to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which retails from about $130,000 and has a slightly less powerful version of the V8 engine used by the Audi.
To be more precise, it's a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which in the Urus makes 641 horsepower. The Audi RS Q8 gets 50 ponies less than that, but we think it's worth it, considering the savings. Normally, the quattro super-SUV starts from about $120,000, but the one Doug DeMuro is testing today has $20,000 in options. Still, you can buy two Jeep Grand Cherokee SRTs for that kind of money.
The king of cargo shorts says it's good value and also likes some of the quirks and features. The dealership that provided this car optioned it with a carbon fiber frame for the grille and a carbon lower spoiler. It's part of a $4,500 exterior package that we think the RS Q8 can do without. And almost half the money for options goes towards the carbon-ceramic brakes. Is anybody actually going to take this family race car to the track?
The interior is typical of an Audi sports car, featuring varying shades of black trim, some red stitching and even more carbon fiber. We bet that five years from now, YouTubers are going to make videos about how they bought 'the cheapest RS Q8' in America and how to fix a broken engine with $50 worth of paper clips. That's the kind of car this is, attracting enthusiasts rather than celebrities.
