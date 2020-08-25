2023 Volkswagen Passat B9 Rendered With Arteon Exterior Design Cues

Introduced in the 1970s, the Passat rolled out as a family car with a little bit of panache thanks to exterior styling from Giorgetto Giugiaro. The recipe didn’t change too much over the years, and the latest generation is the best Passat yet thanks to a multitude of strong points such as the plug-in hybrid engine option.
It’s large for a mid-size sedan and station wagon, it’s got a lot of desirable technologies as well, and you can bet your two cents that it’s a comfortable cruiser as well. The thing is, the B8 generation made its world debut about six years ago.
That’s eons for Volkswagen, and despite the 2020 model year facelift, the B8 will soldier on pretty much unchanged until 2023. That’s when the B9 is scheduled to premiere with “an updated version of the MQB platform used by today’s model.”
Autocar.co.uk found out from an insider that the Arteon is “a style leader in the segment. This leaves the door open for the Passat to become even more space-orientated than today’s model,” but reading between the lines, the B9 will adopt plenty of design artifices from the Arteon. This gets us to Kleber Silva, the pixel artist responsible for the next-generation Passat renderings in the photo gallery.
Imagined as a sedan, station wagon, and in Alltrack flavor, there’s no denying this is the way to go for Volkswagen’s D-segment model. The more elegant yet sporty looks will be complemented by an infusion of new technologies, chief among which are 5G connectivity and Level 3 autonomous driving. L3 means conditional automation, but it’s not on par with the Level 4 automation standard of Waymo.
According to Autocar, the Passat is also expected to feature “a fully electric drivetrain” even though that makes little sense if you think about it. Volkswagen has the MEB platform for all-electric applications while the MQB proved underwhelming in the case of the e-Golf. Therefore, the e-Passat is wishful thinking at best. A D-segment electric vehicle with MEB underpinnings, however, doesn't seem impossible.
