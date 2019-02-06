autoevolution

2020 Volkswagen Passat Facelift Adds “Partially Automated Driving" Technology

Not to be confused with the Passat for North America, the European model has a lot to offer for the 2020 model year. Five years after its introduction, the Passat adds Travel Assist for customers who prefer the car to take control of the throttle, braking, speed, and lane keeping at speeds ranging from zero to 210 km/h.
Part of the IQ.Drive system, Travel Assist replaces Traffic Jam Assist with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. In other words, drivers still have to grip the steering wheel every ten seconds or so. Otherwise, the warning signals are activated and the Passat will bring itself to a halt if those warnings are ignored.

Emergency Steering Assist, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights from the Touareg, MIB3 touchscreen infotainment with wireless integration of Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE connectivity, and online-based voice control are also available. The Modular Infotainment System is integrated with an upgraded Digital Cockpit, replacing the Active Info Display on the pre-facelift.

Even the adaptive cruise control has a predictive function, using satellite-navigation data to slow the Passat before reaching a corner or roundabout. The camera integrated behind the rearview mirror can identify speed limit signs, adjusting the cruise control accordingly.

As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the entry-level options are the 1.5 TSI and 1.6 TDI with 150 and 120 PS. Further up, the 2.0 TDI Evo mild-hybrid turbo diesel and 2.0 TSI are offered with outputs ranging from 190 to 272 PS. The Passat GTE returns to the lineup for both the sedan and station wagon, featuring a larger battery (13 kWh) and longer range in all-electric mode (55 kilometers).

The GTE combines a six-speed DSG with an electric motor (115 PS) and 1.4 TSI, and combined output is rated at 218 PS. These said, what has changed on the visual front?

As expected of Volkswagen, we’re dealing with an evolution rather than a revolution. Both bumpers are sharper than on the pre-facelift, and the LED taillights now feature a three-dimensional effect. Wheel sizes range from 17- to 19-inch options, and customers are offered three new colors for the bodywork: Sandgold, Bottlegreen, and Lapiz Blue.

Look forward to the 2020 Passat arriving at authorized dealers in Germany this summer.
