Electrify America Stations to Use Tesla Powerpack Battery Systems

Electrify America, one of the largest operators of charging stations for electric vehicles in the U.S., announced this week it will begin using Tesla Powerpacks for storage purposes at a number of its sites as of this year.

Electrify America said over the course of 2019 more than 100 stations it operates across the country will be fitted with these packs. More precisely, a 210 kW battery system with roughly 350 kWh capacity will be installed at each location and used to feed the station during peak charging periods.



“Our stations are offering some of the most technologically advanced charging that is available,” said in a statement Giovanni Palazzo, chief executive officer of Electrify America.



“With our chargers offering high power levels, it makes sense for us to use batteries at our most high demand stations for peak shaving to operate more efficiently. Tesla’s Powerpack system is a natural fit given their global expertise in both battery storage development and EV charging.”



There are plans to deploy 2,000 chargers across 484 sites in 17 metropolitan areas and on highways in 39 states by the end of 2019.



The Tesla pack is a battery storage system designed to be used for utility and commercial applications, storing energy to be used when needed. Electrify America is a company that was set up by Volkswagen to handle the upcoming onslaught of electric vehicles. The company plans to invest $2 billion in infrastructure by 2027, $800 million of which in the state of California alone, as the state is seen to be the most EV-friendly location in the world. Electrify America is at the forefront of testing innovative technologies for its charging stations. It is currently one of the few operators to use cooled-cable 350 kW chargers in the United States. Their use allows for EVs to get 20 miles per minute of charge, or seven times faster than the usual 50 kW fast chargers.