Volkswagen Polo, Golf Now Available With 1.0 TGI, 1.5 TGI Engine Options

TGI is Volkswagen for an engine that works on both gasoline and compressed natural gas. Following the 1.0 TGI in the SEAT Ibiza, the Polo gets the option too along with the 1.5 TGI for the compact-sized Golf.
Available to order in Germany, the Polo TGI with the three-cylinder turbo has 90 PS (89 horsepower) to offer. Total CNG capacity from no fewer than three tanks is 91.5 liters, coming down to 13.8 kilograms and up to 368 kilometers under WLTP on compressed natural gas. Of course, a small-capacity gasoline tank is also featured.

In the case of the Golf TGI, the four-cylinder turbo develops 130 PS (128 horsepower), an output described by Volkswagen as “added driving pleasure.” Marketing mumbo-jumbo aside, the German hatchback can take in 115 liters or 17.3 kilograms of compressed natural gas, enough for 422 kilometers.

CNG combustion produces less carbon dioxide than gasoline, translating to greener credentials for both the Polo TGI and Golf TGI. Volkswagen quotes “around 25 percent fewer CO2 emissions” along with minimal fine particles.

Compressed natural gas also happens to be less expensive than gasoline, averaging €1 per kilogram in Germany. A liter of unleaded is €1.3 while diesel can be had for €1.2 in Deutschland.

Even though it’s not clear which is the first-ever car or light commercial vehicle converted to run on CNG, such vehicles were available in the United States as early as 1930s. Approximately half of California buses run on compressed natural gas, and by 2040, the plan is to switch to zero-emission buses.

Speaking of CO2-neutral means of transportation, Volkswagen plans to introduce the ID. in the coming months, riding on the MEB vehicle platform. The electric hatchback is similar in size to the Golf, which is also preparing to roll out an all-new generation this year.

Going forward, Volkswagen bets big on the Modularer Elektrobaukasten. From hatchbacks to minivans, cargo vans, and even beach buggies, the Wolfsburg-based automotive juggernaut plans to roll out countless models on the MEB. By 2025, Volkswagen expects to sell 1,000,0000 battery-electric vehicles worldwide.
