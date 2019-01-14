autoevolution

2019 Volkswagen Passat Is Already Outdated

As if we weren’t already disappointed with Volkswagen’s decision to stick with the antiquated platform, the 2019 Passat for North America features a similar steering wheel and door panels to the previous generation. Adding insult to injury, just about everything aft of the shifter and center console looks similar to the 2018 model year.
The expectations were already low for the 2019 Passat from the get-go, but this is as sloppy as the Volkswagen Group gets when it comes to “all-new models.” With all due respect, what you’re looking at is lipstick on a pig.

Even more annoyingly, Volkswagen already sells and manufactures MQB-based models in North America. Why couldn’t the higher-ups and beancounters make a case for newer underpinnings, we’re finding it hard to get our heads around this decision.

A V6 to take on the Camry? Unfortunately no, the Passat comes with the 2.0 TSI whether you like it or not. The exterior styling bears a resemblance to the Passat from China, and the quad-exhaust finishers on the R-Line are garish at best.

What sort of transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front wheels? That would be a six-speed automatic with a torque converter, which is disappointing for a mid-size sedan from an automaker with premium aspirations.

174 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque aren’t exactly best-in-class either, with both the Camry and Accord capable of more from their range-topping engine options. There’s no other way of saying this, but Volkswagen didn’t think this through, not even the most obvious of attributes.

We’re still waiting for the 2019 Passat to make its world debut in a few hours, along with the pricing of the mid-size sedan. The current generation kicks off at $22,995 for the S trim level and tops at $31,650 for the SEL Premium.

How do Honda and Toyota stack up to that? In the case of the Accord LX with the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo, prepare to pony up $23,720. The Camry is an idea more expensive, starting at $23,845 for the L with the 2.5-liter Dynamic Force engine.
