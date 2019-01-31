Volkswagen eGolf-R Rendered as 500 HP AWD Hybrid from the Future

The Golf has been with us for over four decades. It's improved with each generation and facelift, still taking the number 1 spot in the European sales charts in 2018. But eventually, the formula will have to change.

4 photos



It's often said that change starts at the top, with expensive goods like the iPhone or Tesla, and eventually trickles down to average consumers. In the case of the Golf, the top wears an R badge, which is synonymous with acceleration and class. We would be surprised to see the Golf R switching to a performance hybrid setup soon.



Peugeot had the same idea a few years ago with the 308 R HYbrid. This was an extra-wide concept with up to 500 horsepower and instant acceleration. The plan to build it was scrapped, but now, rumors say the 308 GTi will be a 300 HP hybrid, which is very believable since the powertrain already exists.



The hybrid-electric concept put together by



While the design is farfetched, rumors did talk about the Golf R going hybrid, just like the First, come the hybrids and within a few years, legislators will want us to give up on internal combustion entirely. Now, the Golf has never shied away from progress. The current generation was among the first compact cars to offer a pure EV version and a plug-in alongside regular diesel and gasoline motors.It's often said that change starts at the top, with expensive goods like the iPhone or Tesla, and eventually trickles down to average consumers. In the case of the Golf, the top wears an R badge, which is synonymous with acceleration and class. We would be surprised to see the Golf R switching to a performance hybrid setup soon.Peugeot had the same idea a few years ago with the 308 R HYbrid. This was an extra-wide concept with up to 500 horsepower and instant acceleration. The plan to build it was scrapped, but now, rumors say the 308 GTi will be a 300hybrid, which is very believable since the powertrain already exists.The hybrid-electric concept put together by Emre Husman is too futuristic to be a real Volkswagen. But it has some nice idea, like pinstripe lights at both ends of the car, something Japanese automakers seem to be playing with. The designer also replaced the mirrors with cameras and added plenty of racing elements.While the design is farfetched, rumors did talk about the Golf R going hybrid, just like the Mercedes-AMG A 45 . Are we ready for that to happen? There are two downsides to this move. First, the battery adds weight, which changes the handling. Also, the technology is really expensive and would have to be shared with other brands within VW Group.