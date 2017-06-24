2018 Volkswagen Polo R and GTI Cabrio Rendered

Let's get one thing straight: Volkswagen will never try the lifestyle convertible thing again. It failed with the Eos, the Golf Cabriolet, and with the Beetle to a lesser extent. So a Polo GTI Cabriolet is out of the question, even if it would give MINI something to worry about.

3 photos smallest second smallest GTI model uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It's good for 200 HP and should deliver a lot more with a good tune. The new Polo also has a whole lot of marketing gimmicks on its side too, like the MQB (A0) platform, LED headlights and a digital dash. From Jaguars to Skoda, all those things matter.



But when the car world is only concerned with Tesla's next move, a convertible for four chicks to ride to the beach doesn't look like such a good idea. So I guess that means you're going to have to do the next best thing and buy the



This rendering seems to combine a new press photo with the open-top space of anther car of this variety, most likely the old A3 Cabriolet that went out of production four years ago. Somehow, four ladies having fun in a red Volkswagen makes me want it even less.



The opposite is true for the Polo R rendering made by



If you ask me, there's no need to add all-wheel drive. I mean, even though the MQB A0 isn't compatible because of the solid rear axle, they can still do some serious mods along the lines of the Audi S1. But is putting 250 horsepower at the fronts really such a big deal?



The only problem is the apparent overlap with the



