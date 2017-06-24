autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Polo R and GTI Cabrio Rendered

Let's get one thing straight: Volkswagen will never try the lifestyle convertible thing again. It failed with the Eos, the Golf Cabriolet, and with the Beetle to a lesser extent. So a Polo GTI Cabriolet is out of the question, even if it would give MINI something to worry about.
Just like the Cooper S, the smallest second smallest GTI model uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It's good for 200 HP and should deliver a lot more with a good tune. The new Polo also has a whole lot of marketing gimmicks on its side too, like the MQB (A0) platform, LED headlights and a digital dash. From Jaguars to Skoda, all those things matter.

But when the car world is only concerned with Tesla's next move, a convertible for four chicks to ride to the beach doesn't look like such a good idea. So I guess that means you're going to have to do the next best thing and buy the Golf GTI Cabriolet.

This rendering seems to combine a new press photo with the open-top space of anther car of this variety, most likely the old A3 Cabriolet that went out of production four years ago. Somehow, four ladies having fun in a red Volkswagen makes me want it even less.

The opposite is true for the Polo R rendering made by X-Tomi Design. That particular shade of blue and those front intakes have almost become synonymous with a classy German hatch that few can afford. And with the revisions made to the Polo for 2018, it could be a great all-rounder with an impressive interior, 350 liters of trunk and the obvious pedigree.

If you ask me, there's no need to add all-wheel drive. I mean, even though the MQB A0 isn't compatible because of the solid rear axle, they can still do some serious mods along the lines of the Audi S1. But is putting 250 horsepower at the fronts really such a big deal?

The only problem is the apparent overlap with the Golf GTI. After all, nobody ever looked at a 4.3-meter Golf hatch and said "I wish it had smaller rear seats.

The way I figure it, one brand can't have more than one cult car of a particular type. That's why there's never been a Fiesta RS, but the Focus RS and Mustang can coexist comfortably.
