Volkswagen ID Crozz Makes Spyshots Debut as Tiguan Arctic Mule

Why is it important? Well, the Crozz is going to be the first crossover member of the ID family, and it's supposed to debut towards the end of this year while entering production in 2020. Not only is the segment hot, but it's going to go up against the Tesla Model Y when that eventually arrives.Now, we've often said that EVs are going to become much better when the mainstream German brands get in on the action. So far, Mercedes and Audi have both launched EV crossovers with plans to add more. The ID Crozz will carve its niche by being more affordable.For Tesla must to start selling the Model Y, Elon must first build the new plant and tool it. But Volkswagen has a much easier job. The Crozz will be assembled at an extension of the Chatanooga, Tennessee factory. The announcement was made a couple of weeks ago and brings with it $800 million in investments and 1,000 jobs... if you're into that sort of thing.The same MEB electric car platform will be used by the UD hatchback, which is almost ready to be revealed and will roll off the line in Zwickau, Germany before the end of the year. Volkswagen will also add EV-production at facilities in Anting and Foshan, in China, in 2020, and the German cities of Emden and Hanover by 2022.We mention all this because there really isn't anything nice to say about the prototype. It looks like a Tiguan with about an inch added to the wheelbase. The Crozz EV should be a little over 4.6 meters long and able to put down about 300 horsepower with a max range of 300 miles. Those are just the specs of the concept, though, and we suspect base models will be closer to 200with about 200 miles or range.