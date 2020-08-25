G-Power Has Dialed the Relentless 2020 BMW M8 to 820 Ponies

2 2023 BMW M3 Touring Should Look Like This, Has Audi RS4 Worried

Look, I'm not saying that the 2020 BMW M8 disappoints in any way. On the contrary, it is a phenomenal machine straight off the production line and doesn't need any sort of performance enhancement to stand out as a truly fascinating work of mechanical art.

Under its hood, you'll find a fearsome 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that is perfectly capable of generating up to 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and a solid 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque output at 1,800 rpm. On the other hand, BMW's Competition variant will deliver an extra 17 ponies.

As the M8 features an xDrive all-wheel-drive setup, an eight-speed automatic gearbox transmits power to each and every one of its 20 inch forged alloy wheels. Additionally, these are provided with ABS and driveline traction control for an exceptionally smooth ride.

Although its interior isn't exactly special in comparison to regular models, it remains incredibly elegant. A few notable characteristics you'll come across inside the cabin include a 12.1" (30.73 cm) digital gauge cluster, some very funky ambient lighting and a Nappa leather-covered dashboard, along with a 10.25" (26 cm) center-mounted touchscreen that houses BMW's iDrive infotainment software, Apple CarPlay and a 16-speaker high-definition sound system from Harman Kardon, to name a few.

All things considered, this fierce animal just begs you to hit that acceleration pedal with confidence as it propels you to 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in as little as 3.3 seconds. Lastly, its ECU-governed top speed sits at 155 mph (250 kph).

However, not even the M8 Competition will quench some petrolheads' thirst for tearing away at the tarmac with their monstrous whips. For these folks, a renowned German tuner, by the name of G-Power might just have a solution. The company was founded over 35 years ago in Aichach, Germany and their shared commitment to delivering top-of-the-line aftermarket components, as well as spectacular custom builds, led them to become one of Europe's most reputed firms in this branch.

In terms of their BMW M8 performance package, it was dubbed G8M Bi-Turbo and comes in three stages. At the final stage (GP-820), bad boy will boost the car's output figures all the way up to an astronomical 820 hp, along with 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.

This is achieved by remapping the engine control unit's software, followed by the installation of new compressor wheels on S63's turbochargers. Additionally, new downpipes incorporate sports catalytic converters and a custom titanium exhaust system with carbon tips completes the list of hardware upgrades.

Alternatively, G-Power's customers may opt for a GP-720 kit that will add a modest 120 hp and 74 pound-feet (100 Nm) of twisting force to the vehicle's original figures, while the tuner's GP-770 will bless the V8 mill with up to 770 hp and a generous 686 pound-feet (930 Nm) of torque.

You may choose to have the stock wheels replaced by a set of 21-inch Hurricane RR forged wheels, covered in a black diamond-cut finish. Lastly, to make it all come together as a comprehensive package, an optional GP-Venturi carbon fiber hood is also available.